The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.17 million, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. Research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

