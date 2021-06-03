The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company.

THG stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.54.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

