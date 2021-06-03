The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 5.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $74,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.10. The stock had a trading volume of 39,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

