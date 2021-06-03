The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HNST. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The Honest has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

