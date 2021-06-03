The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Gap Up to $15.78

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.78, but opened at $16.51. The Honest shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 2,540 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNST. Guggenheim began coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

