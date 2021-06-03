The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of Decline of 2-3% or $7.76-7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.

NYSE SJM opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.