The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $1,403,800.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 20,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,403,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.28. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $72.45.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Joint by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

