The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 228 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

