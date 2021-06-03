The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

