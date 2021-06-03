The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $5,697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lindsay by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Lindsay by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Lindsay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN opened at $167.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

