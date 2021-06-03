The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $957,000 Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.95. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

