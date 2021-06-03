The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

PRAA opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.82.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

