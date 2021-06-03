The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,968 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Calix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.48.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

