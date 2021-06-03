The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,517 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Hope Bancorp worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.