The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CFO Sells $20,642.04 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CFO Jennifer Freeman sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $20,642.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $979.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 2.59. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,964 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,969 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

