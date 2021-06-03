The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 12,543 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

