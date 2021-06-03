The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,632 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $108,366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,551,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

