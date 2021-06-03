The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,026,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNSO stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

