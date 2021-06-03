The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 188 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $8,770,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,689 shares of company stock worth $5,336,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

