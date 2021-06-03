The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

