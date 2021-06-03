The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Insiders have sold 738,616 shares of company stock worth $33,828,437 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

