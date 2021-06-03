The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 128.24 ($1.68). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.67), with a volume of 1,080,382 shares changing hands.

RTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 104.44 ($1.36).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £977.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

