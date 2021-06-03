The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,500 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $247,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

