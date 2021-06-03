The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

