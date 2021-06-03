The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

