Theodore Shasta Sells 290 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CB traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $173.24. 22,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.