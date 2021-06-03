Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $447.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,709. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.57 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

