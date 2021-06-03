TheStreet Downgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to D+

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CDXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.26. Codexis has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Insiders sold 102,885 shares of company stock worth $2,053,803 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after buying an additional 2,319,511 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,750,000 after buying an additional 135,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after buying an additional 424,484 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,863,000 after buying an additional 202,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 118,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

