TheStreet Upgrades Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to “B-“

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWCH. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

SWCH stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,203 shares of company stock worth $10,884,265 in the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Switch by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Switch by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 952,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

