THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Achieves $2.81 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $13.16 or 0.00034100 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $108.03 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.14 or 0.00339772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.64 or 0.01193471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.03 or 1.00214157 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.79 or 0.01082463 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

