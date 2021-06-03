Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Hits $38,564.17

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $38,564.17 and $112,190.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.00490844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

