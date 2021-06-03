Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 51,891 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $2,296,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

