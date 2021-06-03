TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $322.50

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322.50 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 321.71 ($4.20), with a volume of 27952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.12).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TIFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 285.33 ($3.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291.85.

In related news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

