Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $163.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.91 million.

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 406,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,259. The company has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a P/E ratio of -288.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,897 shares in the company, valued at $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

