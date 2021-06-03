Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.66. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 207.32%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.