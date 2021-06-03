Time New Bank (TNB) Hits Market Cap of $13.44 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $13.44 million and $367,448.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.01023554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.44 or 0.09386659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00052259 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

