Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $48.10. Approximately 61,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 44,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

TKOMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

