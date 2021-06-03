TPI Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Moody’s stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.10. 4,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

