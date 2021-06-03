TPI Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 1,141 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.4% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.31. 42,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $363.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

