Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,337 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,135% compared to the typical volume of 731 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $887.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $515.72 and a twelve month high of $889.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $822.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

