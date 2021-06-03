Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 363,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $224,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $185.11 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $189.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.