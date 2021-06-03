Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down to $15.17

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.17, but opened at $14.84. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 3,021 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TVTX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $866.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 987,126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.