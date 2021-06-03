Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,821,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845 in the last ninety days.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

