Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 59.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Trex by 411.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $93.91 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

