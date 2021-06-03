Trexcoin (TREX) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Trexcoin (CURRENCY:TREX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Trexcoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trexcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trexcoin has a total market cap of $39,056.58 and $1.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Trexcoin

Trexcoin (CRYPTO:TREX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @YourootNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TreeBlock is creating an IoT Blockchain Network for general purpose application. “TreeBlock” is a blockchain that combines Hierarchy Sharding and Time Sharding to create Time Sharding Trees architecture that is able to scale blockchain to a significant number Tps on-chain comparing to existing blockchains. This is a public, general purpose blockchain, and open source. With the ability to scale, TreeBlock can be applied to any project that requires a high-performance blockchain. Our blockchain is going to solve 5 existing problems of blockchain: Scalability – Performance – Security – Storage – Tokenomy. With this Time Sharding Trees architecture, a node can be much smaller and we aim to use IoT as nodes instead of big nodes and big mining pools. “

Trexcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

