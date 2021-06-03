Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,992 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $257.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

