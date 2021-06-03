Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 205 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $497.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $310.16 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

