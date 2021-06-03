Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,678 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

