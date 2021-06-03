Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $671,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,665.77.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,362.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,431.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $964.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

