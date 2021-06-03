Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $402,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,452,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,122 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,704. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

